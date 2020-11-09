SPONSORED :

No more Slow Days! Learn how to market your Restaurant at a FREE online workshop on Nov. 16 & 17, 2020:

The Small Business Development Center/StartZone at Highline College will offer a free two class online training from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on both Nov. 16 and 17, 2020, designed to share the secret strategy to growing the profits in your food business.

The experienced professionals at the SBDC StartZone will show you how to take control of your business.

You’ll learn how to use a free restaurant online ordering system to increase your sales Right Now!

What’s more, they will show you how to use the online ordering system to build a customer list and market to your customers to grow your business in the future. Proactive marketing strategies decrease your reliance on the ups and downs of customer traffic, so you truly experience No More Slow Days!

Register today for this valuable free workshop and take control of marketing your food business here: