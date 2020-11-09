Although Arbor Day is officially in the spring of each year, local folks plant in autumn so that’s when it’s celebrated in Kent.

This year, the city’s Arbor Day event will be held this coming Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clark Lake Park (map below), rain or shine.

“Although we will not be planting any trees at this year’s event, we will be caring for trees that were planted at previous events. Plus, all volunteers will leave with a free tree to plant at home!”

Events will be held for individual groups of 5 or less with no more than 30 volunteers total.

Social distancing measures will be in place, and all volunteers will be subject to a temperature check prior to the event.

Please note that masks and/or face coverings must be worn throughout the duration of the event.

Learn More and Register Online.

Clark Lake Park is located at 12520 SE 240th Street: