Our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership will be holding an ‘Inside OUT Holiday’ and Tree Lighting on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Visitors can expect beautiful holiday lights, indoor and outdoor dining options, artists and vendors, food trucks and a holiday tree lighting ceremony with Kent Mayor Dana Ralph at Town Square at 6:30 p.m.

Inside OUT takes place throughout downtown Kent along 1st Avenue, Meeker Street and the Town Square Plaza.

Organizers will be closing the block on 1st Avenue from Gowe to Titus to provide additional capacity and social distance options to keep our community and businesses safe and healthy. Artists, crafters and other shopping alternatives will be sprinkled throughout. Inside OUT is spread across multiple blocks offering a festive community event while providing flexibility while following WA Safe Start and social distancing protocols. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible or while dining. Distribution of PPP will be available at locations throughout event. Hand sanitizer stations donated by Fikes Products will be available. Restaurants, shops and vendors will maintain compliance with Washington State Safe Start regulations; capacity will be limited should and gathering in crowds is prohibited.



WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Throughout downtown Kent along 1st Avenue, Meeker Street and the Town Square Plaza.