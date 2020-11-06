As we previously reported, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2020, Kent Police officers were involved in a fatal shooting of an armed suspect in the 13000 block of SE 204th Place in the City of Kent.

It all started at approximately 8:08 p.m., when officers responded to a domestic violence call. Upon arriving, officers learned a male was armed with a rifle inside the home. They took positions outside and were able to get the other occupants from within the residence out safely. A brief standoff ensued and SWAT Officers were requested to respond.

Police say that while they were waiting for the SWAT team, the same armed male suspect exited the home and fired multiple shots from a rifle at officers. The officers returned fire and the 60-year old male was struck and killed. No officers were injured.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT), a multi-agency team of investigators from seven south King County Police Departments (Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, Port of Seattle, Tukwila) is conducting the inquiry into this incident. The Kent Police Department is excluded from this investigation as they were the involved agency.

VIIT is also in contact with the family of the deceased and will be keeping them informed of the progress of this investigation.

Additional details regarding this incident will be released as the investigation continues. Public notifications will be released weekly until the conclusion of the investigation.