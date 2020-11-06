A FREE drive-through flu vaccination clinic will be held at the Kent YMCA on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Everyone 4 years of age and older can get their flu shot from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 12: Coal Creek YMCA in Newcastle, 13750 Newcastle Golf Club Rd. Nov. 13: Kent YMCA, 10828 SE 248th St. (map below) Nov. 14: Matt Griffin YMCA in SeaTac, 3595 S. 188th St.



“Thank you for your participation and commitment to the health and wellbeing of our community.”

Please make a separate registration for each patient with the patient’s name, date of birth and insurance information. Register all family members individually using the same phone number for all participants.

If a time slot fills up before all family members can be registered, please register the remaining family members in the nearest available time slot. You may all still come at the same time. Wear short-sleeved clothing. Wear a face covering during your appointment. Remain in your vehicle unless otherwise instructed.



Reserve your spot at www.seattlevna.com.

Information about all locations for low-cost and free flu vaccines available at www.kingcounty.gov/findaclinic.

The Kent YMCA is located at 10828 SE 248th Street: