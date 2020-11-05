Kent Police say that on Wednesday night (Nov. 4, 2020) officers were shot at by a man with a rifle on the city’s east hill near Kentridge High School. Police then returned fire and killed the suspect.

It all started Wednesday night at around 8:10 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of SE 204th Place (map below) to investigate a domestic violence assault.

When officers arrived they were confronted by an white adult male resident with a rifle. Police say that the male suspect fired his rifle an unknown number of times. Officers returned fire, but lost sight of the male. After a request for SWAT officers to assist in searching for the subject, he was located on the property deceased.

Family members who were on scene were out of the house when the shooting occurred.

Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) will respond to investigate the circumstances of this incident. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure in cases like this.

The VIIT will handle updated media released going forward.