The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop the Kent Schools Foundation (KSF) from supporting students this school year or raising funds to support students in the future.

KSF is taking its third annual fundraiser online for 30 days in November to raise funds for the Foundation – Nov. 1-30, 2020 is officially #KSFGiving, and everyone is invited! The KSF Board decided to turn what would have been the third annual auction into an online fundraiser this year, not letting COVID stop the momentum this non-profit has had the last two years supporting students, classrooms, and schools in the Kent School District.

The funds raised during #KSFGiving will support annual classroom grants, KSD Students scholarships, and more. This unprecedented time has severely impacted our most vulnerable populations, many of whom face daily shortages of the most basic human needs. Earlier this year, the Kent Schools Foundation awarded $28,000 in community grants to organizations supporting KSD students and families. These critical organizations continue to supply basic needs to our children and families, needs like food, clothing, housing support, and more. Thank you to our partners who continue this work Iraqi Community Center of Washington, Kent Community Foundation, Kent Food Bank, Living Well Kent, Mother Africa, The Storehouse, World Relief Seattle, and Degh Tegh.

“At times, if it may feel as if nothing has gone just as we planned this year, Kent Schools Foundation also sees this as an opportunity to come together and support our students at unprecedented levels,” said Paul Bogel, Kent Schools Foundation President. “With the help of our sponsors, and donors at all levels, we are hopeful that the giving will exceed our previous events, and our community will come together to fund innovative and supportive learning opportunities for every student in KSD.”

You can Join Kent Schools Foundation for a live event on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at ksfgiving.org to learn more about the foundation’s impact in KSD.

Donations are being accepted all month long through the Kent Schools Foundation website and through Facebook.

Kent Schools Foundation (KSF) is a non-profit dedicated to engaging with families, educators, businesses, and the broader community to fund innovative and supportive learning opportunities for every student in the Kent School District.