Kent’s annual holiday events – the Holiday Craft Market held at the Senior Activity Center and the Holiday Bazaar held at the Kent Commons – will be combined and moved online this year to create the Kent Parks 2020 Virtual Holiday Show.

The 2020 Virtual Holiday Show will be held online from Nov. 2 – Dec. 30. Shoppers can view all vendors who are participating and how to purchase their products on MyKentParks.com/VirtualHolidayShow beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

“The Virtual Holiday Show is the perfect time to do some shopping, for the holiday season, or grab a few things for yourself! There is something for everyone – from home decor and jewelry to clothing and outdoor/garden supplies!”

“Keep an eye on Facebook – we’ll be highlighting vendors every week!”