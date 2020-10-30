Celebrate the recent Apollo Lunar Rover historic landmark designation and get a FREE Lunar Rover-themed face mask on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Kent Station.

Masks will be distributed from Noon – 2 p.m.

“We’re celebrating the designation of the Kent-built lunar rovers on the Moon as state historic landmarks with free swag!”

Come out to the Kent Station Lunar Rover at the old Pacsun building for this free City of Kent event.

Free hand sanitizer will also be distributed – just look for the signs. Limit 5 per family.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/385125829292754