King County Elections (KCE) will be opening six Vote Center locations – including in Kent – this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 to serve voters across the county leading up to and on Election Day.

The Vote Center in Kent is located at the Accesso Showare Center at 625 W James Street.

Voters who still need to register to vote, get a replacement ballot, or receive other assistance may do so at any Vote Center location. Voters can pre-order a replacement ballot ahead of arriving at Vote Center to reduce their wait time. Vote Centers also feature assistive devices so voters with disabilities may cast a private ballot.

Vote Centers are located in Seattle, Bellevue, Kenmore, Kent, and Federal Way, in addition to the in-person service already offered at Elections Headquarters in Renton. Voters are encouraged to come on Saturday or Monday, if possible, as KCE expects to see lines at all locations on Election Day.

“We are happy to once again be out in many communities across the county – from Kenmore to Federal Way – to ensure that all voters have the opportunity to make their voice heard. However, I also want to caution those voters who are looking for an in-person voting ‘experience’ – you will not find that at a Vote Center. Those who come to get a ballot at any of our locations will be issued the same paper ballot that we have mailed to their home and will fill that out and return it to a drop box on-site. There are no electronic voting machines, nor are there the voting booths that many of us remember from the days before vote-by-mail,” stated Julie Wise, King County Director of Elections. “Do not wait to cast your ballot because you’re waiting to come in-person. If you are registered and have your ballot at home, get it back to us today to ensure that you can track your ballot until it’s counted and add your votes to Election Night results. There is no reason to wait. Vote today.”

The safety and health of voters and staff is KCE’s top priority. Voters who come in person should plan to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols while at the Vote Center. Those who arrive without a mask will be provided with one. In addition to masks, election staff will be wearing gloves and face shields and observing all recommended public health protocols.

All locations will be open on Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, November 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Tuesday, November 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. All voters in line at the end of those days will be served before the Vote Center closes. Voters must be in line by 8 p.m. on Election Night to have their vote counted as on-time.

Parking for voters is available for free at each location with details available on the King County Elections website. If a voter is unsure whether they need to go to a Vote Center in person, they should contact KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

Locations: