The City of Kent Arts Commission’s Spotlight Series will be presenting the legendary Taj Mahal in his first ever LIVESTREAM performance on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and on sale now at https://boxoffice.mandolin. com/pages/_go_?ref=4981:46992 . A portion of each ticket sold benefitsSpotlight Series.

Taj Mahal is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, multi-GRAMMY® winner, multi-Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame member and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement award recipient.

