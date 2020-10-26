The Kent Downtown Partnership is seeking Artists & Vendors to participate in the Inside OUT – Open Air Dining and Marketplace Holiday Edition on Nov. 28, 2020:
- This event is a holiday kick-off in celebration of Shop Small Saturday & Artists Sunday.
- 1st Avenue in Downtown Kent will be closed to accommodate the marketplace and provide open-air alternatives for shopping and dining in response to the Covid crisis.
- KDP is seeking applicants who align with the following:
- Vendors with a variety of price-points, mediums, and focuses. Fine artists, makers, and crafter encouraged to apply.
- Priority will be given to those who apply early, and whose art and product closely fit the vision of the Marketplace.
To apply, please click HERE or request an application [email protected] no later than Nov. 13, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Please direct questions to Erica Carew at (253)813-6976 or email HERE.
For more information or to apply visit KDP’s website at downtownkentwa.com/callingartists.
