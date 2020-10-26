The Kent Downtown Partnership is seeking Artists & Vendors to participate in the Inside OUT – Open Air Dining and Marketplace Holiday Edition on Nov. 28, 2020:

This event is a holiday kick-off in celebration of Shop Small Saturday & Artists Sunday. 1st Avenue in Downtown Kent will be closed to accommodate the marketplace and provide open-air alternatives for shopping and dining in response to the Covid crisis. KDP is seeking applicants who align with the following: Vendors with a variety of price-points, mediums, and focuses. Fine artists, makers, and crafter encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to those who apply early, and whose art and product closely fit the vision of the Marketplace.



To apply, please click HERE or request an application [email protected] no later than Nov. 13, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Please direct questions to Erica Carew at (253)813-6976 or email HERE.

For more information or to apply visit KDP’s website at downtownkentwa.com/callingartists.