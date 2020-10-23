The Kent Police Department is warning residents about recent catalytic converter thefts from cars.

Police say that over half of the converters were stolen from Toyota Prius and trucks.

“Please call 911 if you see suspicious activity occurring near or especially under vehicles. There are after-market devices available to protect your converter which you can find online.”

If you have been a victim of a catalytic converter theft, contact the non-emergency line 253-852-2121 or make a report online at www.kpdonlinereport.com.