Kennedy Catholic High School Virtual Open House

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Yes, in high school there are books, there are tests, there are assignments, but there are also very important experiences you can’t put on paper. It’s about being yourself and being a part of something bigger than yourself. It’s time with good friends. It’s being able to express yourself and try new things, surrounded by people who believe in you and push you to be a better version of yourself. At Kennedy Catholic it’s hard work, but it’s a lot of fun. We realize you might not know where you’re headed. High school is about finding your way.

With a comprehensive academic program reflecting our belief that students can achieve academic excellence, we support a variety of learning styles. We will challenge you to think critically, take risks and try new things. We’ll encourage you to investigate opportunities that will help you grow, reach and learn. Our academic rigor and depth of options will set the foundation for you to thrive in college or whatever comes next. After all, it doesn’t take fortune and fame to succeed – it takes being grounded and focused. The benefits you will reap after four years at Kennedy Catholic will stretch far beyond academics.

At Kennedy Catholic, faith is an open invitation – we encourage our students to explore and question. Retreats are a means for becoming who you are called to be. Services experiences will challenge you to see beyond yourself, widening your perspective within and outside the Lancer community. We believe education should feed both your heart and mind; it is our goal to foster moral and ethical values inside and outside the classroom. As an Archdiocesan Catholic high school, faith is the center of all we do. In the end, the journey will be uniquely your own.

Our halls reflect a global campus culture. You will see diversity everywhere you look – in the Lancer Family, excellence and diversity are intertwined. Lancers experience an environment more like the world we live in. A culturally diverse campus offers students authentic opportunities to learn about themselves and others. Bringing together people from multiple cultures into one classroom can make for a lively and productive learning experience. You will learn to deeply appreciate the experience of others on many levels. It’s a little like opening the door to the entire world without traveling anywhere.

Embrace Lancer life with endless ways to get involved. Finding your place won’t be a problem. With 50+ clubs, teams and activities to choose from, there’s something for everyone at Kennedy Catholic. When you take advantage of all there is to offer, you will build strengths, experience and skills that will set you apart.

In the classroom every day, Lancers are taught the importance of balance. Faculty and staff reach well beyond textbooks to drive home the critical lessons of valuing families and friends, working hard to succeed, making time for extracurriculars and giving back to the community. At Kennedy Catholic, there is a culture of encouraging self-advocacy and building confidence. So, yes, you go to high school for education, but what you take away is the experience.

After all, nothing beats a personal experience.

High school is where you will spend the next four years of your life – meeting friends, learning from each other and growing together. It’s about exploring what might be possible with teachers, coaches and a community who cares about you as a person.

Don’t take our word for it – come learn for yourself. Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. for our first virtual Kennedy Catholic Open House. Please register at https://www.kennedyhs.org/domestic-admissions/open-house

Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 S 140th Street: