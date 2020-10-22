Kent Parks Conservation’s annual ReLEAF Event will be this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 9 – 11 a.m.

This event will take place at Clark Lake Park at SE 248th Street and 120th Ave. South (map below).

“Get involved in the conservation efforts here in Kent and join us on Oct. 24 as we work to keep Kent’s beloved Clark Lake Park healthy and inviting for all! At ReLEAF, we will remove weeds, non-native and invasive plant species!”

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020: 9:00 am – 11:00 am, rain or shine

WHERE: Clark Lake Park, SE 248th St. and 120th Ave. South (map bel0w)

PARKING: Carpool or use transit if possible. Street parking in front of Martin Sortun Elementary School. USE CAUTION WHEN CROSSING SE 248TH STREET.

WHAT TO BRING:

Signed Volunteer Event Waiver Form Face mask covering mouth and nose Leather or rubber work gloves if you have them Water and snack/lunch DRESS FOR THE WEATHER. WEAR STURDY SHOES OR BOOTS, WITH SOCKS. For safety, NO SANDALS OR FLIP-FLOPS ALLOWED.

OTHER DETAILS: