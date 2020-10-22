Kent Parks Conservation’s annual ReLEAF Event will be this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 9 – 11 a.m.
This event will take place at Clark Lake Park at SE 248th Street and 120th Ave. South (map below).
“Get involved in the conservation efforts here in Kent and join us on Oct. 24 as we work to keep Kent’s beloved Clark Lake Park healthy and inviting for all! At ReLEAF, we will remove weeds, non-native and invasive plant species!”
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020: 9:00 am – 11:00 am, rain or shine
WHERE: Clark Lake Park, SE 248th St. and 120th Ave. South (map bel0w)
PARKING: Carpool or use transit if possible. Street parking in front of Martin Sortun Elementary School. USE CAUTION WHEN CROSSING SE 248TH STREET.
WHAT TO BRING:
- Signed Volunteer Event Waiver Form
- Face mask covering mouth and nose
- Leather or rubber work gloves if you have them
- Water and snack/lunch
- DRESS FOR THE WEATHER.
- WEAR STURDY SHOES OR BOOTS, WITH SOCKS.
- For safety, NO SANDALS OR FLIP-FLOPS ALLOWED.
OTHER DETAILS:
-
- Events will be held for individual groups of 5 or less with no more than 30 volunteers total.
- Social distancing measures will be in place, and all volunteers will be subject to a temperature check prior to the event.
- Please note that masks and/or face coverings must be worn throughout the duration of the event.
- The City will provide hand tools to use.
- Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting torn or dirty, and be prepared for inclement weather.
- Event will occur rain or shine.
- Signed Minor waiver forms are required for all volunteers under the age of 18.
