The nomination of the Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicles as a State Historic Landmark is scheduled for a safe, commute-free, virtual public hearing this Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2 p.m., and all are invited to attend and show support.

The Washington State Governor’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will deliberate the merits of Kent’s nomination at approximately 2:05 p.m. via Zoom at:

https://zoom.us/j/96286231251?pwd=NkhIL3N5USsrY3ViSXlJOHVXaFk0Zz09

Meeting ID: 962 8623 1251

The Advisory Council will make their decision during Friday’s meeting.

“Last year, we nominated the Lunar Roving Vehicles that were built in Kent at the Boeing Space Center for designation as State Historic Landmarks after achieving local landmark status in July 2019,” said Campaign Director Michelle Wilmot. “Used in Apollo Missions 15, 16 and 17 in 1971 and 1972, these Lunar Rovers were the first “moon buggies” to allow humans to explore more of the Moon’s surface.”

Here’s how you can help

Organizers would appreciate support in recognizing this significant history.

“While I know it’s short notice, your written testimony will be extremely valuable,” Wilmot added. “A sample email ( download it here ) to advocate for this nomination is attached. Please feel free to customize as you see fit and send before this Friday’s hearing. For those of you that submitted letters already – thank you so much!”

Having the Lunar Rovers listed on our state’s register of historic places is a way to recognize and honor our region’s role in NASA’s historic Apollo Program, but also its continuing role in space exploration to help inspire today’s kids – our future workforce.

If we’re successful, Washington will be the third state in the country behind California and New Mexico to have lunar objects included in their historic registers.

Your help designating the Apollo Lunar Rovers as Washington State Historic Landmarks is appreciated immensely. Thank you!