Don’t miss out – come join the final 2020 Feet First free walk in Kent this Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Walk between 9:30 &11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 from the Three Friends Fishing Hole Park, 20025 Russell Rd. (off S. 200th St.) Kent, WA 98032 (find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/ydawq47eZZ22).

This is the last in a series of free Feet First self-guided walks this summer and fall on alternate Wednesday mornings of up to 3 miles round trip featuring different locations in and close to Kent. This time the trail follows the Green River Trail south from the Three Friends Fishing Hole until S. 212th St. Here we cross the river and continue south down Frager Rd with some fine views along the Green River.

Look for the “KENT WALK HERE” event sign board by the park entrance off S. 200th St.

There is no need to pre-register. You will sign-in at the start of your walk at a table set up by the park shelter near the parking lot. There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers. Start any time between 9 am and 10:30 a.m. (finish by 11 a.m.).

Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total. Dogs on a leash can come too. All participants will need to bring a face covering and be prepared to maintain the 6 feet minimum social distancing COVID-19 requirements .

