Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla is inviting all to attend Coffee With The Chief on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from 5 – 6 p.m. at Kent City Hall Council Chambers.

You will be able to visit with the Chief, Command Staff and Officers.

“We will implement social distancing protocols and limit the number of people by having two sessions to choose from,” police said. “We will have 3 rotations of groups of 5 within the hour session to give you an opportunity to meet with more of us! We are limiting the number of tickets to 15.”

Please remember to wear your face mask. Police will also have a check-in desk to check for temperatures, and there will also be hand sanitizer throughout. Please click the ticket link below to register and for more information:



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-with-the-chief-tickets-125953166311

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3281741891933808/

For questions, contact Stacy Judd at [email protected].

Coffee provided by Dilettante Mocha Cafe at Kent Station.