Halloween is ON at Pacific Raceways in Kent this year, and a new “drive thru” Trunk or Treat format that keeps it COVID safe without sacrificing the fun.

“To the many groups who’ve had to cancel their Halloween events this year…bring it to the track!”

This free event will take place at the track on Halloween – Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from Noon – 3 p.m.

“Dust off your costumes, grab your family, and RACE on in to Pacific Raceways for some Socially Distanced FUN for ALL ages!”

With more than 500 children in attendance last year, organizers are looking for Donations, Sponsorships and lots (and lots) of Trunk Hosts . If you or someone you know typically volunteers with a group who hosts a Trunk or Treat but find COVID restrictions for the 2020 events have caused you to cancel, call us…we have more than enough room and would LOVE to include any and all groups interested in participating. This includes youth groups, school groups, car clubs, childrens organizations, church volunteers, etc. This event is hosted my ML Racing Legends and Pacific Raceways. All sponsors will be recognized on the Pacific Raceways Facebook page, the event flyer and along the driving route of the Trunk or Treat. All donations are tax deductable: ML Racing Legends, EIN: 82-3656041 Organizers would LOVE to include any and all groups interested in participating, like youth groups, school groups, car clubs, children’s organizations, church volunteers, etc.



WHEN: Saturday, Oct 31, 2020: 12-3pm

COST: FREE

WHERE: Pacific Raceways, 31001 144th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042

(253) 639-5927 (map below)

HOW: Two ways to participate:

Drive-thru and see the decorated cars Be one of the decorated cars



INFO: https://pacificraceways.com/schedule/trunk-or-treat/

Pacific Raceways is located at 31001 144th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042: