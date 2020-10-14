SPONSORED :

Take a look inside Midtown 64’s “Best Life” features!

By now, you may be familiar with the expansive residential community blossoming at the corner of W. Meeker and 64th Ave S. Clean modern architecture and a decidedly sunny palette make Midtown 64 an attractive and distinctive addition to the ever expanding Kent cityscape, it’s impressive exterior is certainly one almost anyone would be proud to call home. But as with many things in this world, its great to look good on the outside, but it’s what’s inside that really counts! Fortunately, that’s where Midtown 64 doesn’t disappoint. Thoughtful attention to detail abounds in all the many amenities they offer.

At this stage in construction, they have completed their cabana, both fitness rooms and their first residential building housing 103 apartments. The building also has a beautiful art studio, dog grooming room which offers treats, toys and pet apparel. There’s even a dedicated bike storage room, mail/package facility and secured garage with electric charging stations! Everything you need to live your “best life” is right within reach, at Midtown 64.

But don’t take our word for it – click below to take an awesome video tour to see all the little extras that make Midtown 64 a wonderful place to call home:

As if good looks and awesome features weren’t enough, right now you can also lease or pre-lease today and receive one month free and a $1000.00 gift card*

* some restrictions apply. See your friendly leasing agent for details.

So what are you waiting for? Schedule a safe and convenient self-tour today, right here___link____ and you’ll be on your way to enjoying all the “best life” features the Midtown 64 Urban Advantage has to offer.

Midtown 64:

Website: https://www.midtown64.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Midtown64Apartments/

(253) 458-6689

Hours: M-F: 9am-6pm

24615 64th Avenue South

Kent, WA 98032: