Kent’s Blue Origin successfully launched its New Shepard rocket on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020.

The local rocket company had to scrub their most recent launch in late September.

This was the 13th New Shepard mission, and the 7th consecutive flight for this particular vehicle (a record), demonstrating its operational reusability.

New Shepard flew 12 commercial payloads to space and back on this mission, including the Deorbit, Descent, and Landing Sensor Demonstration with NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate under a Tipping Point partnership.

This is the first payload to fly mounted on the exterior of a New Shepard booster rather than inside the capsule, opening the door to a wide range of future high-altitude sensing, sampling, and exposure payloads.

Also on board are tens of thousands of postcards from students around the world from Blue Origin’s nonprofit, Club for the Future, some of which will include a special NASA Artemis stamp.

For mission updates, follow BlueOrigin.com and @BlueOrigin on Twitter.

Watch the launch below: