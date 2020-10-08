On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at around 4:20 p.m., Kent Police responded to a report of a fatal train vs. pedestrian collision that occurred in the area of S. 212th St and 77th Ave S. on the Burlington Northern railroad tracks (map below).

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the conductor of the train, who told police that a male had laid down on the tracks and did not move when the conductor activated the train’s emergency whistles and horns.

The conductor also activated the train’s emergency brakes but sadly, he could not stop in time.

Officers located an obviously deceased male near the railroad tracks.

The Kent Police Traffic unit was called out to investigate the circumstances that resulted in this tragedy. The train was a Sounder passenger train headed southbound into Kent.

Burlington Northern railroad tracks will be closed while officers conduct their investigation. S. 212th St. is currently open.