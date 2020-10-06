UPDATE : Because of anticipated poor weather this weekend, a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for school-aged children and flu clinic for all community members ages 4 and older set for Oct. 10 has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Hosted by the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association with support from the Kent School District, and Public Health – Seattle & King County, the drive-thru clinic offers all of the vaccinations required for King County school-aged children to return to in-person learning, as well as flu shots for everyone ages 4 and older, are available at free drive-thru clinic event in Kent, Oct. 17.

The drive-through clinic is open Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the ShoWare Center, 625 W James St., Kent.

The clinic will provide all vaccines that King County children ages 4-18 are required to have for K-12 school entry – including Tdap, DTaP, MMR, hepatitis B, varicella, and polio.

This drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is for K-12 school-aged children. Free for children, no insurance required. Open to all King County students, ages 4-18. Bring your child’s vaccination records, if available.



WHAT: Public Health Free Drive-Thru Childhood Vaccination Clinic

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: accesso ShoWare Center, 625 W James Street, Kent, WA 98032

For accommodations or accessibility information, contact Gail Gustavson, [email protected]

Registration required for adult flu vaccinations can be made at schedule.seattlevna.com