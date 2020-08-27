King County Local Services – Roads, Permitting, Community Service Areas is partnering with the Department of Community and Human Services Health Ambassador Program to distribute face coverings and hand sanitizer in unincorporated King County on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
This event will be held at Neely Mansion in Auburn, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
WHAT: Face Mask/Sanitizer Distribution event
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Neely Mansion, 12303 SE Auburn-Black Diamond Rd, Auburn, WA 98002 (map below).
Hosted by King County, Washington – Government and King County Local Services – Roads, Permitting, Community Service Areas
