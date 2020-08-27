Kent Police Officers located and arrested a murder suspect for intentionally running over his victim with his vehicle early Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020.
Police say that early Thursday at about 3:42 a.m., Officers responded to the 24700 block of 102nd Place (map below) in response to several 911 calls reporting gunfire, along with an altercation in the roadway where a woman was struck with a vehicle.
Responding officers interviewed a witness who related the following:
-
- He watched the couple argue outside their vehicle, then saw the male suspect re-enter the vehicle and use it to run over the female victim.
- The suspect then dragged the female off the street and placed her into the vehicle with the intent to drive off.
- The witness attempted to confront the suspect, who refused to stop, so the witness fired two bullets into the vehicle tires to disable it; the suspect drove away with the female in the car.
Officers flooded the area to search for the suspect vehicle and victim. At about 4:00 a.m. two Kent Officers located the suspect on foot in the area of 264th and 104th Ave SE; they took him into custody without incident. The suspect, a 23-year old resident of Renton, identified the female as his girlfriend. The suspect’s vehicle, with the victim inside, was located a few minutes later a short distance from the suspect. Officers immediately started CPR and other lifesaving measures, but the woman did not survive.
The victim was a 23-year old resident of Renton.
“This tragic incident is currently under investigation and detectives anticipate filing charges soon,” police said.
