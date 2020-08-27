Kent Police Officers located and arrested a murder suspect for intentionally running over his victim with his vehicle early Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020.

Police say that early Thursday at about 3:42 a.m., Officers responded to the 24700 block of 102nd Place (map below) in response to several 911 calls reporting gunfire, along with an altercation in the roadway where a woman was struck with a vehicle.

Responding officers interviewed a witness who related the following:

He watched the couple argue outside their vehicle, then saw the male suspect re-enter the vehicle and use it to run over the female victim. The suspect then dragged the female off the street and placed her into the vehicle with the intent to drive off. The witness attempted to confront the suspect, who refused to stop, so the witness fired two bullets into the vehicle tires to disable it; the suspect drove away with the female in the car.



Officers flooded the area to search for the suspect vehicle and victim. At about 4:00 a.m. two Kent Officers located the suspect on foot in the area of 264th and 104th Ave SE; they took him into custody without incident. The suspect, a 23-year old resident of Renton, identified the female as his girlfriend. The suspect’s vehicle, with the victim inside, was located a few minutes later a short distance from the suspect. Officers immediately started CPR and other lifesaving measures, but the woman did not survive.

The victim was a 23-year old resident of Renton.

“This tragic incident is currently under investigation and detectives anticipate filing charges soon,” police said.