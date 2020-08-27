A virtual candidate forum for those vying for State House Pos. 1 in the 11th Legislative District – which includes southern Seattle, Renton, Tukwila, and a portion of Kent – will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

This online event will start at 6 p.m.

The two candidates for State House Pos. 1 – Rep. Zack Hudgins and David Hackney – will join a moderator and a virtual audience from across the 11th Legislative District to discuss issues of wide-ranging effect for the people of Washington State.

Voters can submit questions to the candidates at 11thLDdems.org/CandidateForum.

“The race in the 11th is one of the most important this year in King County – if not the entire State,” organizers said. “This will be one of the most widely accessible candidate forums in the history of the 11th LD. The forum will be broadcast online for anyone to watch. And you’re invited to submit a question in advance – the moderator just might ask the candidates your question!”