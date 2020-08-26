SPONSORED :

In a touching video interview, Fran Larue and her in-home caregiver, Linda Anderson, talk about their years’ long friendship.

Fran, a South King County senior, says Linda is more than an aide. “I consider her a friend, as well as a caregiver, because she looks out for me.”

Linda says she feels the same way about her client. “Fran is like extended family to me. I consider her like an older sister.”

Compassionate, professional in-home caregivers like Linda enable seniors to stay dignified and safe at home, reduce loneliness and depression, help them avoid injury and health issues, and give family members peace of mind.

As a licensed caregiver, Linda helps Fran with her day-to-day activities at home, such as errands, cooking, cleaning, and health checks. Linda received more than 70 hours of training to be a certified caregiver, and she takes annual training updates so she can keep helping Fran stay safe and healthy at home.

In-home caregivers like Linda are now available on Carina, a new not-for-profit service. Carina is partnering with the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) to help seniors in the Kent area find available, trustworthy homecare.

By finding an in-home caregiver through Carina, seniors are able to avoid moving to a nursing home or long term care facility, keeping them healthier and happier. Every caregiver on Carina is trained, licensed, background-checked, and is supervised by a not-for-profit home care agency with deep experience in caregiving.