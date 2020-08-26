Starting Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, small businesses in unincorporated King County have another opportunity to apply for a King County Small Business Assistance Grant.

These grants are for businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and are located in unincorporated parts of King County (outside of cities).

Updated eligibility rules mean more businesses can qualify for grant money than during the first round.

The new deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Background

The King County Council approved $4 million in supplemental funding for grants, technical support, and translation and interpretation assistance to help small businesses in unincorporated King County recover from the impacts of COVID-19 closures. During the first round of grant applications in July, King County Local Services – which is managing the program –received more than 400 applications from small businesses in unincorporated King County.

Organizers are working to award funds to successful applicants from the first round, but there are still grant funds remaining. To help as many businesses in need as possible, a second two-week application window has opened with revised eligibility requirements (see below). Local Services will work closely with the King County Council to get the approvals necessary for grant awards in early September for Round 2.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for a grant in Round 2, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Thirty or fewer employees (up from 15 in Round 1) Annual gross revenue of up to $3 million (up from $1.5 million) Must have been in business since August 1, 2019 (down from 3 years) Must have specific costs related to COVID-19 that have not been covered or reimbursed through any other grant funding or program (Round 1 prohibited applicants that had received any federal assistance)



See a complete list of eligibility requirements, apply for assistance, and/or learn more at https://kingcounty.gov/ LocalBusinessHelp.

Businesses that applied for a grant in Round 1 and did not qualify, but who would be eligible under the Round 2 rules, do not need to reapply. Their applications have been automatically submitted for consideration in Round 2.

Business coaching and technical assistance are still available

Businesses in unincorporated King County can also get business coaching and technical assistance from a U.S. Treasury-certified community development financial institution under this program. Technical assistance coaches can help with…

Information about the latest (federal, state, and local) funding and loan resources Utility bill assistance Filling out grant or funding application forms Coaching to help the business survive the impacts of COVID-19 closures Other advice and assistance



To use these services, call 206-331-3275 (Relay 711) and leave a voice mail with your contact information and question, or fill out the Technical Assistance/Coaching Request Form at https://kingcounty.gov/ LocalBusinessHelp. A technical services coach will call you back within two business days. If you need an interpreter, please also name the language you prefer when you leave your message. The technical assistance coach will have an interpreter on the line when they call you back.