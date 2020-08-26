The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ‘Business Mental Health Town Hall’ on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
This online event will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHAT: Business Mental Health Town Hall
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. PDT
SPEAKERS:
-
- Senator Mona Das
- Representative Debra Entenman
- Representative Tina Orwall
- Human Services Manager City of Kent Merina Hanson
- Moderator Mike Heinisch w/ Kent Youth & Family Services
COST: $10
REGISTER: Please click on the link below to register:
https://info.kentchamber.com/events/details/business-mental-health-town-hall-242351
Recent Comments