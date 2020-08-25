Back by popular demand, Letters Aloud presents “All Our Best: Perseverance in Times of Struggle” this Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, starting at 5 p.m.

Here’s more from our friends at the Kent Arts Commission:

Enjoy an inspiring evening featuring readings of real letters from real people throughout history (including Frederick Douglass, Barack Obama, Mahatma Gandhi, Margaret Mitchell, W. E. B. Du Bois, and Jackie Robinson), writing about their experiences in times of pandemics, civil rights activism, and finding hope, meaning, and humor when times are particularly tough.

Founded in 2013, Letters Aloud curates collections of letters as a way to connect a live audience to famous (and infamous) historical figures through their intimate correspondence while also exposing modern audiences to this rapidly disappearing form of communication. The eloquence, pathos, and individual experience of history captured in letters is intriguing, instructive, and often hilarious.

As one fan said, “It’s like literary crack.” With live musical accompaniment and a dynamic slide show, a Letters Aloud evening is guaranteed to inspire!

TICKETS: $10

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2677673302479228/