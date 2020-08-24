All are invited to join a free ‘Feet First’ walk in Kent between 9:30 &11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Gary Grant Park, SE 208th Street, Kent. (first left after 136th Ave. SE).

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/fpAzzBwbsYF2

This is the latest in a series of free self-guided summer walks on alternate Wednesday mornings of up to 3 miles round trip during June to Sept. featuring different locations in and close to Kent. This time our trail follows the Soos Creek Trail south from Gary Grant Park with some beautiful scenery along the way. The total distance will be 3 miles round trip. You are welcome to turnround earlier if you prefer.

There is no need to pre-register. There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers. Start any time between 9 am and 10:30 am (finish by 11 am). You will sign in at the start of your walk at a table set up by the park shelter near the parking lot. Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total. Dogs on a leash can come too. Participants will need to bring a face covering and be prepared to maintain the 6 feet minimum social distancing COVID-19 requirements.

Other Kent area walks Feet First is planning through September are:

9/09: Covington Community Park Loop, 17649 SE 240th St. Covington 9/23: Morrill Meadows Park Trails, 10600 SE 248th Street, Kent



For the latest details on these and other Feet First walks, please visit: https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/