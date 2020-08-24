Puget Sound Fire responded to an attic fire in an apartment/business complex on SW Kent-Kangley Road in Kent on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
The location of the blaze was Kangley Square, located at 10614 SE Kent-Kangley Road (map below).
King County Red Cross volunteers assisted one adult who was displaced, supplying lodging and emergency goods.
One westbound lane of SE Kent-Kangley Road was blocked for a while.
Puget Sound RFA is on scene of an attic fire on 106th block of Kent Kangley. Westbound on the Kangley is down to one lane. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/zCUaUyqLN5
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 21, 2020
King County Red Cross volunteers responded to an apartment fire in Kent in the 10600 block of SE Kent-Kangley Road that displaced one adult. Lodging and emergency goods were supplied. #EndHomeFires pic.twitter.com/CWY50uZUDG
— Red Cross NW (@RedCrossNW) August 24, 2020
