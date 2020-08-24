Puget Sound Fire responded to an attic fire in an apartment/business complex on SW Kent-Kangley Road in Kent on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

The location of the blaze was Kangley Square, located at 10614 SE Kent-Kangley Road (map below).

King County Red Cross volunteers assisted one adult who was displaced, supplying lodging and emergency goods.

One westbound lane of SE Kent-Kangley Road was blocked for a while.