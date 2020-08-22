Kent Creates is seeking Art for a new online Quarantine Art Exhibit:

The global COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted our lives and the world we are living in. None of us expected to be spending so much time socially-distanced, apart from the people and activities we enjoy.

We miss seeing audiences at live performances, hosting in-person receptions for art exhibits, and coming together with our community at summer concerts and festivals. I have been incredibly impressed and inspired by the creativity people are showing and the artwork they are creating in quarantine.

We want to see what all our creatives and artists have been up to lately, so we will be having an online Quarantine Art Exhibit at KentCreates.com.

Five winners will be selected to receive a $200 honorarium, and their work will be featured on the Kent Creates website!

More info here: https://www.kentcreates.com/exhibitions#14