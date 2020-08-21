The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a Vehicular Assault on northbound I-5 just north of S. 200th Street:

Troopers say that on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020; at approximately 11:46 p.m., a serious injury one car collision occurred northbound 1-5 just north of S. 200th Street (map below).

A red 2010 Kia Forte was traveling northbound on 1-5 in lane 2 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected; and crossed the three lanes to their left striking the guard rail with the front of the Kia. The Kia rotated and came to rest across the HOV lane facing east. A Seattle Police Department (SPD) Bomb Squad unit (2017 Ford F250) was heading to a call with emergency equipment activated when the officer came up on the darkened Kia, striking the vehicle in the front. This second collision caused the Kia to rotate counterclockwise, strike the guardrail and come to rest in an easterly direction across the HOV lane. The SPD Ford struck the guardrail to the left, rotated and came to rest in lane 2 facing southwesterly.

The driver and three passengers in the Kia were all transported to Harborview, three with serious injuries. The SPD officer was transported with minor injuries. Due to suspected impairment; the driver of the Kia is under investigation for Vehicular Assault.

Not Actual Vehicles