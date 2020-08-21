The City of Kent is partnering with Pacific Coast Fruit Co. and the ShoWare Center to distribute thousands of FREE face masks, hand sanitizer and food boxes to Kent residents on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the ShoWare Center Parking Lot, 625 W. James Street (map below).

Mayor Dana Ralph, city councilmembers, staff and volunteers will be there to mark down and fulfill requests for PPE and food boxes.

No reservations are required.

“We ask that you stay in your vehicle, wear a mask, and listen to the volunteers directing traffic to make sure this event runs smoothly so we can distribute as much supplies as possible.”

WHEN 📅: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 🕙 10 AM – 2 PM

WHERE📍: ShoWare Center Parking Lot, 625 W. James Street:

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1236499623374651/.