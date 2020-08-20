From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

SeaTac’s local Speed Racer Steve Huff of Huff Motorsports set a New World Record in his “Current Technology” electric dragster at Pacific Raceways in Kent on Wednesday night, Aug. 19, 2020.

Team Carrell, Huff & Barger made international news in May, 2020 when “Current Technology” became the World’s First and Only 200MPH electric drag car in the 1/4 mile. Huff designed and built “Current Technology” over the last three years at his shop in SeaTac; beating out the team’s next closest competitor and drag racing legend Don ‘Big Daddy’ Garlits to the ultimate history-making pass of 201.07MPH shortly after midnight on May 14 at Tucson Dragway.

This week Steve and the team upped the record to 201.37MPH. This ties the best overall electric vehicle record with the electric motorcycle “Rocket Bike” record, set by Larry ‘Spiderman’ McBride on the “Rocket Bike” in Dec., 2017.

“We are consistently hitting in the high 190s and this is our third time running over 200MPH. It shows that the technology is here now, this isn’t the future – it’s now,” Huff said.

Race fans from around the world are watching as Steve and his team set the bar higher for EV Racing at their home track, Pacific Raceways.

Here are some video highlights from Huff’s record-setting run, shot by Larry Dominico and Scott Schaefer:

Read our previous coverage of Huff here.

