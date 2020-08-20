From our sister site The B-Town Blog:

A 62-year old Burien man is in custody related to the murder of two people after their remains were found in suitcases in West Seattle in June, the Seattle Police Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 20.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 19. 2020, Seattle Police detectives arrested the suspect at a residence located near Ambaum Blvd. S. and S. 168th in Burien (map below).

The suspect was interviewed and then booked into the King County Jail.

We received numerous reports of major police activity around this location, including SWAT/TEC team, undercover police, digging in a yard and more.

Police say that this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Seattle Police homicide detectives, working closely with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, on July 1 identified the remains of two individuals found inside suitcases on June 19 at Duwamish Head in West Seattle as Austin Wenner, 27, of Kent and Jessica Lewis, 35, of Federal Way (read our previous coverage here).

Police responded after receiving a call of a suspicious suitcase on the beach. Another bag was located in the water. Once the contents were determined to be remains, detectives responded to begin their investigation.