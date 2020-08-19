The Kent School Board of Directors officially approved its Back to School 2020-21 Plan in compliance with OSPI, State Board of Education, and Department of Health guidelines for reopening, set for Sept. 3, 2020.

Schools will reopen in remote learning, and the first day of school will be Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, for students in grades 1-12.

Kindergarteners will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Here’s more from the district:

“The Board approved a revised school year calendar for 2020-21 to ensure additional professional learning days and flexible days for transition as needed for COVID-19 related closures. I want to thank our labor partners for their support in creating this revised calendar to support the successful start of the new school year

“I also want to acknowledge the contributions of all Back to School Task Force members for their weeks of planning and preparation.

“The revised plans and supporting documents are now available on our website. Thank you to our Inclusive Education team who has worked continuously to unpack the OSPI guidance released July 30, the Provision of In-Person Instruction and Evaluation for Students Receiving Special Education Services has now been added to the Remote learning plan, starting on Page 14. As a reminder, our legal and labor team continues to meet with our labor partners to bargain the impacts of operationalizing our Back to School plans. Our plans will continue to be revised and updated as bargaining continues, and new guidance is released from governing authorities.

“For the latest updates and information, please continue to visit www.kent.k12.wa.us/backtoschool. As always, thank you for your patience and understanding.”