Crews working on Sound Transit’s Federal Way Link Extension will be closing lanes on northbound SR99 from S.240th Street to Kent/Des Moines Road to conduct utility work for future light rail construction.
The nighttime closures will take place between Aug. 17 – 21, and Aug. 24 – 28, 2020.
This work is weather dependent.
All project construction work is done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
WHAT:
- Double right lane closure on SR99 North
- Excavator and other heavy equipment will be used
- A safe and secure work site
WHEN: Aug. 17 – 28, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Mon-Fri
WHERE: SR99 North from S 240th Street to Kent Des Moines Road
CONTACT:
Community Outreach Manager: Jefferson Rose, [email protected]
or 206-660-1712
After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395
More info at DriveKent.com.
