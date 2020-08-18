Crews working on Sound Transit’s Federal Way Link Extension will be closing lanes on northbound SR99 from S.240th Street to Kent/Des Moines Road to conduct utility work for future light rail construction.

The nighttime closures will take place between Aug. 17 – 21, and Aug. 24 – 28, 2020.

This work is weather dependent.

For more information, click HERE.

All project construction work is done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

WHAT:

  • Double right lane closure on SR99 North
  • Excavator and other heavy equipment will be used
  • A safe and secure work site

WHEN: Aug. 17 – 28, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Mon-Fri

WHERE: SR99 North from S 240th Street to Kent Des Moines Road

CONTACT:

Community Outreach Manager: Jefferson Rose, [email protected]
or 206-660-1712

After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395

More info at DriveKent.com.