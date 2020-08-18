Crews working on Sound Transit’s Federal Way Link Extension will be closing lanes on northbound SR99 from S.240th Street to Kent/Des Moines Road to conduct utility work for future light rail construction.

The nighttime closures will take place between Aug. 17 – 21, and Aug. 24 – 28, 2020.

This work is weather dependent.

For more information, click HERE.

All project construction work is done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.