On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph announced that she will not send the Proposition A levy proposal to the Kent City Council or the voters for this Fall’s General Election, set for Nov. 3.

Proposition A would have added 30 new police officers and support staff to the Kent Police Department upon passage.

“Despite polling indicating voter support for the levy, I can’t in good faith ask Kent residents to raise their taxes during this challenging time,” Ralph said. “Families are struggling with basic things like utility bills – asking them to pay more during a global health pandemic isn’t what is best for our most vulnerable.”

“Instead, I will continue to work with the community to find ways to improve our public safety, sense of community and fulfill the City’s responsibilities within the budget we already have,” Ralph concluded.