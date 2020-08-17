A ‘Defund Kent Police Rally’ is scheduled to take place Monday evening, Aug. 17, 2020, outside Kent Police headquarters at 232 4th Ave S. (map below).

“Join ForFortyTwo for a rally at the Kent Police Department calling for the City of Kent, KPD, and KSD to create the change needed to uplift BIPOC communities,” organizers said. “This effort is led by Kent’s youth and young adults.”

Here’s more about organizers:

DEMANDS:

Drop the inquest lawsuit Defund the police Invest in BIPOC communities Invest in youth & students

“Changing the world by combating systemic racism starting in Kent, Washington through equity and education.”

Organizers include some of those who were behind the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest and march held on June 11.