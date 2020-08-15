The City of Kent will be distributing 10,000 black ‘WeAreKent’ cloth masks, along with 10,000 white cloth masks and 10,000 hand sanitizer keychains starting later this month, the city announced this week.

Distribution will begin with a drive-thru event at the ShoWare center and continue with drive-thru events all around the city until supplies run out.

They’ll also be distributing free food boxes, details of which will be announced soon.

“I’m so proud of our community partners, non-profit organizations and businesses for stepping up to help fulfill the needs of our residents by distributing PPE and food boxes while we continue to endure COVID-19,” Mayor Dana Ralph said.

Visit the website for information on distribution days and times for our partners.