SPONSORED:

Longtime I Love Kent Advertiser Marti Reeder of John L. Scott Real Estate was named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International.

She is now a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Agents,” and ranked number 105 for the state of Washington.

REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranked over 14,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2019. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.

“Congratulations to Marti Reeder who made the America’s Best list,” said Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. “I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights, and huge effort that goes into achieving such incredible results. There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are simply the best. Congratulations to all recipients of this prestigious recognition.”

The America’s Best are ranked in twelve categories:

By Transactions: Agent-owned brokerages by Transaction Sides Individuals by Transaction Sides: Teams, Small (2-5 licensed members) by Transaction Sides Teams, Medium (6-10) by Transaction Sides Teams, Large (11+) by Transaction Sides: Team-owned brokerages by Transaction Sides



By Volume: Agent-owned brokerages by Volume Individuals by Volume Teams, Small (2-5) by Volume Teams, Medium (6-10) by Volume Teams, Large (11+) by Volume Team-owned brokerages by Volume



To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2019. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

“Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2020 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals represent only about 1.5% of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions, and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year,” Murray said. “To say that Marti Reeder is an exceptional sales professional is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is extraordinary.”

“I’m pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country’s top residential real estate agents,” Reeder said. “It represents the time and effort that we put into each client that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a very special recognition.”

Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online at https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best.

METHODOLOGY

REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America’s finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.

The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every nationally branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, MLSs, all applicants from past years’ rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

About The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand

The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. REAL Trends America’s Best honors America’s elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.

REAL Trends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.

More info on Marti Reeder available at https://www.teammarti.com.