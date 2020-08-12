Enjoy dining with whoever you want – safely, outdoors, in an open-air environment – at Kent Downtown Partnership’s ‘1st Ave Inside OUT’ Open Air Dining & Marketplace, which continues this Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 in downtown Kent.

Restaurants, shops, and makers will use sidewalks and adjacent streets to provide better dining and shopping experiences.

Retail shops and restaurants throughout downtown are also open and await your visit.

Eat. Shop. Explore. Historic Downtown Kent.

Participating restaurants include Thai Chili, Wild Wheat Bakery & Cafe, Dogwood Lounge & Cafe, Rafiki Restaurant & Lounge and Afghan Kebab House.

Retail shops on 1st Ave will be open along with those on Meeker, Railroad Ave, and surrounding area.

“Come spend a few hours with us!”

PARKING: Titus Lot at the corner of Titus and 1st Ave – will be FREE all day without time limits on Saturdays only.

1st Ave Inside OUT is a pilot program created through partnership of KDP, City of Kent and participating businesses.

The program will continue based on public participation – so if you want to keep this, please share with your friends!

More info: www.downtownkentwa.com