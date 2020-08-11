Soos Creek Botanical Garden in Auburn will be hosting a FREE NPR (NW Perennial Alliance) Open Day this Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome to safely stroll the Garden, breathe in the fresh air, and admire the beautiful flowers and shrubs and trees.

This non-profit Garden, which used to have a Kent address until geographical lines were revised some years ago, is a peaceful haven for visitors. Many benches and easy paths – some accessible to walkers and wheelchairs – make this a lovely place to spend an hour or two.

Mostly maintained by senior volunteers, this Garden encompasses 23 acres of landscaped gardens,

woodland, meadow and pasture land.

There’s lots of free parking, an aviary, a huge Master Gardener Veggie Garden (which donates its produce to local food banks), a few picnic tables, a totem pole, a Plant Sale area, a small heritage center preserving the history of the Upper Soos Creek Plateau, and a Welcome Garden (which is also a functioning “rain garden” to filter impurities before they reach Soos Creek) – these are just some of the delights that await your visit!

Masks required due to COVID-19.

No pets allowed.

Soos Creek Botanical Garden is located at 29308 132nd Ave SE in Auburn (just a block from Kent’s Reber Ranch; map below):