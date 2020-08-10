Come join a free Feet First walk in Kent, between 9:30 – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12:

Meet us at the Three Friends Fishing Hole, 20025 Russell Rd. (off S. 200th St.) on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Kent to walk north to Briscoe Park along the Green River Trail.

Find us on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/ydawq47eZZ22

This is the fifth in a series of free self-guided summer walks on alternate Wednesday mornings of up to 3 miles round trip offered by Feet First https:// www.feetfirst.org during June to Sept. featuring different locations in and close to Kent. This time our trail follows the Green River Trail from the Three Friends Fishing Hole Park north along a beautiful section of the Green River Trail to Briscoe Park. This park is only accessible by trail. The total distance will be 3 miles round trip. You are welcome to turnround earlier if you prefer.

There is no need to pre-register. There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers. All the trail is flat and paved so ideal for wheelchairs, strollers etc. Start any time between 9 am and 10:30 am (finish by 11 am). You will sign in at the start of your walk at a table set up by the park shelter near the parking lot. Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total. Dogs on a leash can come too. Participants will need to bring a face covering and be prepared to maintain the 6 feet minimum social distancing COVID-19 requirements. .

Here is the schedule of other self-guided Wed. am walks Feet First will offer this summer:

Aug. 26: Soos Creek Trail south from Gary Grant Park, SE 208 th Street, Kent (first left after 136 th Ave. SE) Sept. 9: Covington Community Park Loop, 17649 SE 240th St. Covington Sept. 23: Morrill Meadows Park Trails, 10600 SE 248th Street, Kent



Full details of all the walks Feet First is planning over the summer can be found at https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/