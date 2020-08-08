REMINDER : The deadline to apply for Kent’s Small Business Emergency Relief Grant is this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at 8 p.m.

The City approved using an additional $500,000 of its CARES Act funds for this program, allowing them to increase the award size for eligible applicants from $4,500 to $6,500, for a total of $1,500,000 in available funds.

“I am confident that with the larger grant size, combined with the loosened criteria, we’ll be able to provide more meaningful help to struggling business owners,” Mayor Dana Ralph said. “Be assured, if you’ve applied already, there’s no action needed, and there’s no need to reapply. If you haven’t applied previously, I hope the relaxed eligibility criteria are helpful to you and your business.”

Apply online at KentWA.gov/BusinessGrant

before this Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

Applicants will be notified about grant decisions in mid-August, 2020.

If you need help completing your grant application, FREE Language Assistance and Support is Available from our Valued Community Partners. You can also reach our team by email at [email protected] or phone at 253-856-6419.