Even though Kent schools are switching to online learning this fall, many students and families are still in need of school supplies, and they need your help.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, please help ‘Fill the Bus’ with school supplies for students in the Kent School District. See below for drop off locations before and after event and a list of suggested items needed the most.

This event will be held at Kent Station, located at 438 Ramsay Way (map below).

“Please join us in collecting school supplies for students in the Kent School District – all while following social distancing guidelines.”

Visit the website for drop off locations before and after the event and for a list of suggested items needed the most.

You can bring items there to be distributed to students who will need supplies at home to virtually learn. Please share and spread the word!

“Thank you in advance for your support.”