A 3-car head-on collision killed a man at Kent Black Diamond Road SE and 160th Ave SE (map below) Tuesday night, Aug. 4, 2020.

Police say that the victim was a male in his 50s, who died at the scene.

The at-fault driver has been arrested for DUI.

7 other occupants were transported to local hospitals, all in stable condition.

King County Sheriff’s MARR detectives are investigating.