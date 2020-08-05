A 3-car head-on collision killed a man at Kent Black Diamond Road SE and 160th Ave SE (map below) Tuesday night, Aug. 4, 2020.
Police say that the victim was a male in his 50s, who died at the scene.
The at-fault driver has been arrested for DUI.
7 other occupants were transported to local hospitals, all in stable condition.
King County Sheriff’s MARR detectives are investigating.
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 5, 2020
