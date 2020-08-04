The Kent School District this week released an update on the remote learning start of the 2020-21 school year, using guidance the district has received from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

The district said that the decision has been made due to a large number of COVID-19 cases in our region, in addition to family and staff feedback, and is in alignment with the guidance the district has received from OSPI.

“Remote learning in 2020-21 will be of high-quality and consistently provided with explicit expectations and accountability for instruction and assignments,” the district said.

Weekly schedules for each student, daily engagement or assigned work for each student, and requirements for daily attendance in the remote learning, hybrid and traditional learning scenarios for the 2020-21 school year meet or exceed the required instructional hours and days subject to the State Board of Education requirements outlined in WAC 180-16-200; learn more here: KSD Remote Learning Sample Schedules (PDF).

All assignments will be required and graded at the start of the school year. Students will be expected to participate in class, and attendance will be taken daily. As usual, all students will receive a report card at the end of the quarter.

Here’s more from KSD:

Meals

Even though our school buildings will not be open, the district will provide meals to children for each school day. Meals will be distributed weekly to students on Wednesday afternoons from 2-4 pm. Meal packages will include five breakfasts and five lunches. Additional meal distribution information, including the free and reduced lunch application for the 2020-21 school year, will be available soon.

Technology Support

To help ensure students can fully engage in remote or online learning, the Kent School District will continue to provide laptops for all K-12 students. WiFi hotspots are also available for some students, so they have the tools needed to learn from a distance. During the school year, students and families will have access to in-person technology support by appointment in alignment with safety and social distancing protocols.

Reopening Plan, Information and FAQs

We have established a web page, at www.kent.k12.wa.us/backtoschool, where you can find updates related to the start of the school year. Also on this page, you can view the full reopening plan for 2020-21, which includes our plans for three learning scenarios, this plan must be adopted by the Kent School Board and submitted to OSPI and the Washington State Board of Education two weeks before the first day of school. There are also answers to frequently asked questions. We encourage you to keep checking back for the latest information.

Finally, please understand there are many moving pieces to these plans, and we will need to adapt as the situation surrounding COVID-19 evolves, and as we continue to receive new guidance from the Washington State Department of Health and OSPI. We will be prepared to return to in-person instruction quickly if conditions allow us to do so.

“It will take all of us, students, families, staff, and our community, working together to support a safe and successful 2020-2021 school year,” Kent School District Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts said. “Thank you for your attention to this important communication and continued partnership during this health crisis.”